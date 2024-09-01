PM Keir Starmer lands in Scotland upon King Charles’ order

Sir Keir Starmer and wife Lady Victoria Starmer have arrived in Scotland’s city of Aberdeen as per King Charles’ request.
Your Majesty as well as Queen Camilla will now be welcoming the couple to his Balmoral Castle, where they will be staying for just one more day as The House returns to session on September 2.
Royal Editor Russell Myers told Sky News that King Charles has “much to discuss” with Sir Keir Starmer regarding what has been going on in the United Kingdom.
“I think they’ll be discussing what has been going on in this country recently. Of course… disorder, riots taking to the streets. There’s a lot for them to discuss,” he remarked.
It was announced only last week that the Prime Minister had accepted Your Majesty’s invitation to his Scottish estate after previously rejecting it because of the ongoing violence across the country.
As per royal tradition, King Charles has to invite the serving government head and their partner to Balmoral Castle during the family’s vacation time.
While they usually wind down together for relaxation, the Monarch will be instead using this opportunity to have important talks with Sir Keir Starmer.