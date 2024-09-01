Entertainment

Reese Witherspoon’s son Deacon Phillipe eyes MAJOR film role with Liam Neeson

Deacon Phillippe, Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Pillippe’s son, may join Liam Neeson on screen

  by Web Desk
  • September 01, 2024
Reese Witherspoon’s son, Deacon Phillippe, is in talks to team up with actor Liam Neeson!

First reported by Deadline on Friday, August 30, it was revealed that a latest heist film named 4 Kids Walk into a Bank may be casting Deacon alongside Neeson, which will mark his feature-length film debut.

Described as a “dark heist comedy” by the outlet, the film will be based on a graphic novel by Matthew Rosenberg and Tyler Boss under the same title.

As per the plot, “Neeson will play ex-bank robber Danny, whose teenage granddaughter Paige (Ryder) means the world to him,” noted Deadline.

"So when she overhears that his former gang is pulling him back in for one more score to pay a debt, she comes up with the only logical solution: She enlists her three ride-or-die best friends to rob the bank the day before so he doesn’t have to,” it further added.

The movie cast also includes Talia Ryder, Noah Jupe, Jack Dylan Grazer, and Whitney Peak, as reported by the outlet.

However, to note, this film is not Deacon’s first professional step in the world of entertainment. Last year, he announced the release of his debut album, A New Earth, in April 2023, that featured a 12-song track.

