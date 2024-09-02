Joe Alwyn premieres ‘The Brutalist’ at Venice Film Festival over a year after Taylor Swift split

Joe Alwyn made a striking return to the spotlight as he premiered his new film, The Brutalist, at the Venice Film Festival, over a year after his high-profile split from Taylor Swift.
The 33-year-old British actor is in Venice, Italy, to promote The Brutalist, a three-hour post-war epic in which he co-stars with Felicity Jones and Adrien Brody.
Brady Corbet (Vox Lux), the film's director, centres on László Tót (Brody), a Jewish architect from Hungary who survives the Holocaust and travels to America to start again.
It debuted globally at the event on Saturday, August 31, and is among the 21 films vying for the esteemed Golden Lion Award at the festival.
The Brutalist is Alwyn's first movie since Kinds of Kindness this year.
In Kinds of Kindness, the actor reunited with director Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone after their 2018 Oscar-winning film The Favourite.
Alwyn made his public debut in Venice more than two months after he finally opened up to The Sunday Times Style about his split from the Lover crooner, as the couple broke up in April 2023 after dating for six years.