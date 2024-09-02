Entertainment

Joe Alwyn premieres ‘The Brutalist’ at Venice Film Festival over a year after Taylor Swift split

The couple broke up in April 2023 after dating for six years

  • by Web Desk
  • September 02, 2024
Joe Alwyn premieres ‘The Brutalist’ at Venice Film Festival over a year after Taylor Swift split
Joe Alwyn premieres ‘The Brutalist’ at Venice Film Festival over a year after Taylor Swift split

Joe Alwyn made a striking return to the spotlight as he premiered his new film, The Brutalist, at the Venice Film Festival, over a year after his high-profile split from Taylor Swift.

The 33-year-old British actor is in Venice, Italy, to promote The Brutalist, a three-hour post-war epic in which he co-stars with Felicity Jones and Adrien Brody.

Brady Corbet (Vox Lux), the film's director, centres on László Tót (Brody), a Jewish architect from Hungary who survives the Holocaust and travels to America to start again.

It debuted globally at the event on Saturday, August 31, and is among the 21 films vying for the esteemed Golden Lion Award at the festival.

The Brutalist is Alwyn's first movie since Kinds of Kindness this year.

In Kinds of Kindness, the actor reunited with director Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone after their 2018 Oscar-winning film The Favourite.

Alwyn made his public debut in Venice more than two months after he finally opened up to The Sunday Times Style about his split from the Lover crooner, as the couple broke up in April 2023 after dating for six years.

Joe Alwyn premieres ‘The Brutalist’ at Venice Film Festival over a year after Taylor Swift split

Joe Alwyn premieres ‘The Brutalist’ at Venice Film Festival over a year after Taylor Swift split
Surrey's toco toucan stars in 'Sea of Thieves' with unique vocal effects

Surrey's toco toucan stars in 'Sea of Thieves' with unique vocal effects
Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon join George, Amal Clooney for stylish double date

Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon join George, Amal Clooney for stylish double date
Far-Right AfD poised to win historic regional election in Germany

Far-Right AfD poised to win historic regional election in Germany

Entertainment News

Far-Right AfD poised to win historic regional election in Germany
Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon join George, Amal Clooney for stylish double date
Far-Right AfD poised to win historic regional election in Germany
Adele shocks fans with her major career announcement
Far-Right AfD poised to win historic regional election in Germany
Lana Del Rey responds to rumours of romance with Alligator tour guide Jeremy Dufrene
Far-Right AfD poised to win historic regional election in Germany
Angelina Jolie conceals 'pain and sadness' to protect her kid's happiness
Far-Right AfD poised to win historic regional election in Germany
Matthew McConaughey, son Levi spotted on 'Way of the Warrior Kid' set
Far-Right AfD poised to win historic regional election in Germany
Reese Witherspoon’s son Deacon Phillipe eyes MAJOR film role with Liam Neeson
Far-Right AfD poised to win historic regional election in Germany
BTS' RM, J-Hope celebrate Jungkook's 27th birthday with heartfelt wishes
Far-Right AfD poised to win historic regional election in Germany
Sabrina Carpenter reveals ‘secret’ goal of her life
Far-Right AfD poised to win historic regional election in Germany
Nikki Garcia drops SHOCKING hint of split from husband Artem Chigvintsev
Far-Right AfD poised to win historic regional election in Germany
Ed Sheeran jumps on bandwagon, pokes fun at himself in hilarious video
Far-Right AfD poised to win historic regional election in Germany
Jennifer Lopez exudes confidence in first outing after Ben Affleck divorce
Far-Right AfD poised to win historic regional election in Germany
Bradley Cooper, Gigi Hadid pack on the PDA during Italian getaway