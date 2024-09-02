Jennifer Lopez shakes off Ben Affleck divorce blues with epic dance moves

Jennifer Lopez is exuding confidence and joy after filing for divorce from estranged husband Ben Affleck!
On Saturday, August 31, the American actress was spotted with her daughter, Emme, and some friends while shopping at Los Angeles’ Westfield Century City mall.
The Atlas actress, known for her impeccable style, was dressed in a casual yet fashionable loose tank top, a Dior denim skirt, and metallic-gold TKEES sandals. She was filmed grooving while going down an escalator.
As for the accessory, she went for oversized glasses, hoop earrings, and a saddle bag as per Page Six.
Meanwhile, Emme was captured holding up a phone, apparently recording her mom flaunting some epic dance moves.
Lopez sported a simple gold band on her left hand while her green emerald diamond engagement ring was nowhere to be seen.
This comes shortly after JLo hinted towards her “unbothered” state of mind via a carousel of photos shared on Instagram on the same day.
Among the series of images she shared, one stated, “She’s in bloom and unbothered, out of reach and at peace,” hinting how the separation from the Argo actor makes her at “peace.”
Earlier, it was reported that the Deep Water actor has been spotted multiple times hanging out with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s daughter, Kick Kennedy, sparking a buzz of speculations of their dating.
However, the actor’s rep, Jen Allen, tried to shatter the rumours and told Fox News Digital that the “rumours are not true.”
“Kick Kennedy’s celeb crush has always been Ben Affleck,” revealed an insider to PEOPLE.