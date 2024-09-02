Entertainment

Anya Taylor-Joy to play Elsa in live-action 'Frozen' adaptation?

  September 02, 2024
Anya Taylor-Joy has revealed her dream Disney role that is playing Queen Elsa in a hypothetical live-action adaptation of the hit animated film Frozen.

In an interview with Vogue Hong Kong, the 28-year-old actress expressed her enthusiasm for taking on the iconic character, citing her fondness for the franchise and the fun of playing a musical role.

"It would be very fun to shoot ice out of your hand,” she noted.

The Queen’s Gambit’s actress also joked about the perks of playing Elsa.

"Also, you’d just be the favorite at every kid’s birthday party," she said.

The actress further added, “All of my siblings have children now, so I would love for them to be able to say, 'My auntie is Elsa.’ That would be pretty sick."

Taylor-Joy's interest in playing Elsa comes as the Frozen franchise continues to grow, with a third installment set to release in 2027 and a stage adaptation debuting on Disney+ in 2025.

While there has been no official announcement from Disney regarding a live-action adaptation of Frozen, Taylor-Joy's wish has sparked excitement among fans, who can't help but imagine her bringing the beloved character to life in a new way.

