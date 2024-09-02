Rihanna becomes Dior's new J'Adore muse, replacing Charlize Theron

Rihanna has officially became Dior's new J'Adore muse after replacing Charlize Theron.
On Sunday, the We Found Love crooner starred in one-minute fragrance advert, in which she transformed into a golden goddess ruling over the Palace of Versailles while clad in a corseted.
Rihanna donned a dazzling gown and stilettos selected by Dior creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri.
At the end of the video, the Savage X Fenty founder said, “Your dreams, Make them real.”
She recently got candid about her new campaign during a dialogue with ELLE UK, “I always enjoy working with Steven. Even with all he’s accomplished, he still has such a genuine, pure, child-like passion for his art. It’s such a joy to work with artists like him! And full circle to be back at Versailles for Dior with Steven Klein! Dream team baby!”
She later on praised the brand, “J'Adore makes women feel that they can become who they really want to be deep down inside. It’s magical!”
Rihanna reunited with Stephen Klein through the new collaboration after he directed her in Dior's 2015 Secret Garden campaign.