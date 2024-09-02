Entertainment

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra radiate bliss in loved-up snaps: SEE

Nick Jonas shared heart-melting photos with Priyanka Chopra from a family wedding

  • by Web Desk
  • September 02, 2024
Nick Jonas shared heart-melting photos with Priyanka Chopra from a family wedding
Nick Jonas shared heart-melting photos with Priyanka Chopra from a family wedding

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are celebrating the love with their enchanting romantic moments!

On Sunday, September 1, the Lovebug singer shared some lovely photos that exuded major couple goals from the wedding of his sister-in-law, Danielle Jonas’ sister Kathleen Delesa, and Nick Mirchuk.

The bunch of snaps posted opened by featuring the couple lovingly gazing into each other’s eyes, radiating pure bliss.

Dressed in a pink suit, the singer wrapped his arms around his superstar wife’s waist while she placed her hand on his shirt.


The Bluff actress was looking drop-dead gorgeous in a black dress, which she paired with silver earrings, bracelets, and rings while her locks blew with the fresh breeze.

“Congrats @deleasakathleen and @nickmirchuk loved being there to celebrate you,” captioned the Happiness Begins artist.

Next in the series were the elegant napkins that had Jonas and Chopra’s names embroided on them.

The third slide featured the singer posing with his brother, Joe Jonas, and the Jonas Brothers drummer. Jack Lawless, followed by the fourth snap, which was a selfie captured by the Wings singer with the Love Again actress, Lawless, and his wife Helena, sitting among the wedding guests.

Priyanka Chopra tied the knot with singer Nick Jonas in December 2018. The couple shares a daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, whom they welcomed in January 2022 via surrogacy.

Princess Anne on ‘super private mission’ in Scotland

Princess Anne on ‘super private mission’ in Scotland
Zac Efron makes first public appearance in Venice after hospitalization

Zac Efron makes first public appearance in Venice after hospitalization

Kate Middleton given big relief ahead of strong royal comeback

Kate Middleton given big relief ahead of strong royal comeback
BTS' RM, Megan Thee Stallion announce highly-anticipated single 'Neva Play'

BTS' RM, Megan Thee Stallion announce highly-anticipated single 'Neva Play'

Entertainment News

BTS' RM, Megan Thee Stallion announce highly-anticipated single 'Neva Play'
BTS' RM, Megan Thee Stallion announce highly-anticipated single 'Neva Play'
BTS' RM, Megan Thee Stallion announce highly-anticipated single 'Neva Play'
George Clooney warmly embraces Brad Pitt as ‘Wolfs’ gets 4-minute standing ovation
BTS' RM, Megan Thee Stallion announce highly-anticipated single 'Neva Play'
Jennifer Lopez ‘look out for herself’ amid Ben Affleck divorce
BTS' RM, Megan Thee Stallion announce highly-anticipated single 'Neva Play'
Lee Min ho's unexpected marriage announcement shocks fans: 'STAY SINGLE FOREVER'
BTS' RM, Megan Thee Stallion announce highly-anticipated single 'Neva Play'
Rihanna becomes Dior's new J'Adore muse, replacing Charlize Theron
BTS' RM, Megan Thee Stallion announce highly-anticipated single 'Neva Play'
George Clooney sings praise for ‘longtime’ pal and co-star Brad Pitt
BTS' RM, Megan Thee Stallion announce highly-anticipated single 'Neva Play'
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham celebrate son Romeo’s 22nd birthday
BTS' RM, Megan Thee Stallion announce highly-anticipated single 'Neva Play'
George Clooney, Amal electrify ‘Wolfs’ premiere with glamorous looks
BTS' RM, Megan Thee Stallion announce highly-anticipated single 'Neva Play'
Jennifer Lopez shakes off Ben Affleck divorce blues with epic dance moves
BTS' RM, Megan Thee Stallion announce highly-anticipated single 'Neva Play'
Joe Alwyn premieres ‘The Brutalist’ at Venice Film Festival over a year after Taylor Swift split
BTS' RM, Megan Thee Stallion announce highly-anticipated single 'Neva Play'
Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon join George, Amal Clooney for stylish double date
BTS' RM, Megan Thee Stallion announce highly-anticipated single 'Neva Play'
Adele shocks fans with her major career announcement