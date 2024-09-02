Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra radiate bliss in loved-up snaps: SEE

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are celebrating the love with their enchanting romantic moments!
On Sunday, September 1, the Lovebug singer shared some lovely photos that exuded major couple goals from the wedding of his sister-in-law, Danielle Jonas’ sister Kathleen Delesa, and Nick Mirchuk.
The bunch of snaps posted opened by featuring the couple lovingly gazing into each other’s eyes, radiating pure bliss.
Dressed in a pink suit, the singer wrapped his arms around his superstar wife’s waist while she placed her hand on his shirt.
The Bluff actress was looking drop-dead gorgeous in a black dress, which she paired with silver earrings, bracelets, and rings while her locks blew with the fresh breeze.
“Congrats @deleasakathleen and @nickmirchuk loved being there to celebrate you,” captioned the Happiness Begins artist.
Next in the series were the elegant napkins that had Jonas and Chopra’s names embroided on them.
The third slide featured the singer posing with his brother, Joe Jonas, and the Jonas Brothers drummer. Jack Lawless, followed by the fourth snap, which was a selfie captured by the Wings singer with the Love Again actress, Lawless, and his wife Helena, sitting among the wedding guests.
Priyanka Chopra tied the knot with singer Nick Jonas in December 2018. The couple shares a daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, whom they welcomed in January 2022 via surrogacy.