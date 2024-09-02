Entertainment

BTS' RM, Megan Thee Stallion announce highly-anticipated single 'Neva Play'

Megan Thee Stallion raves about new collaboration, saying, "One of my favorite RM verses I’ve heard!"

  • by Web Desk
  • September 02, 2024
Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion and BTS' RM have announced a collaborative single, Neva Play, set to drop on September 6.

The news was revealed on Megan's Instagram on Sunday, where she shared the single's cover art and wrote "NEVA PLAY WITH RM OUT FRIDAY HOTTIES X ARMY". 

"Ps. This is one of my favorite RM verses I’ve heard! I’ve never heard him rap in this style before," she added.

The cover features Megan with blue hair holding fanned-out cash, while RM looks over her shoulder.

The announcement garnered significant attention, including from Halsey, who previously collaborated with BTS on their hit track Boy With Luv

Halsey commented, "Screaming!!!!!!!" on Megan's post, showing her excitement.

Earlier in the week, Megan hinted at a new duet on X (formerly Twitter) with a series of cryptic emojis including a purple heart.

Fans quickly speculated that the purple heart was a nod to BTS.

The next day, BTS' official account confirmed the collaboration with their own emoji-laden post, followed by, "Coming Soon!"

This isn't the first time Megan and BTS have joined forces.

They previously teamed up for a remix of Butter in summer 2021, and performed the song live together in Los Angeles. 

Megan Thee Stallion, who released her third studio album Megan on June 28, is gearing up to host the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards on September 11

Meanwhile, BTS is on hiatus until 2025 as the members complete their mandatory military service in South Korea. 

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra radiate bliss in loved-up snaps: SEE
George Clooney warmly embraces Brad Pitt as ‘Wolfs’ gets 4-minute standing ovation
Jennifer Lopez ‘look out for herself’ amid Ben Affleck divorce
Lee Min ho's unexpected marriage announcement shocks fans: 'STAY SINGLE FOREVER'
Rihanna becomes Dior's new J'Adore muse, replacing Charlize Theron
George Clooney sings praise for ‘longtime’ pal and co-star Brad Pitt
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham celebrate son Romeo’s 22nd birthday
George Clooney, Amal electrify ‘Wolfs’ premiere with glamorous looks
Jennifer Lopez shakes off Ben Affleck divorce blues with epic dance moves
Joe Alwyn premieres ‘The Brutalist’ at Venice Film Festival over a year after Taylor Swift split
Brad Pitt, Ines de Ramon join George, Amal Clooney for stylish double date
Adele shocks fans with her major career announcement