BTS' RM, Megan Thee Stallion announce highly-anticipated single 'Neva Play'

Houston rapper Megan Thee Stallion and BTS' RM have announced a collaborative single, Neva Play, set to drop on September 6.
The news was revealed on Megan's Instagram on Sunday, where she shared the single's cover art and wrote "NEVA PLAY WITH RM OUT FRIDAY HOTTIES X ARMY".
"Ps. This is one of my favorite RM verses I’ve heard! I’ve never heard him rap in this style before," she added.
The cover features Megan with blue hair holding fanned-out cash, while RM looks over her shoulder.
The announcement garnered significant attention, including from Halsey, who previously collaborated with BTS on their hit track Boy With Luv.
Halsey commented, "Screaming!!!!!!!" on Megan's post, showing her excitement.
Earlier in the week, Megan hinted at a new duet on X (formerly Twitter) with a series of cryptic emojis including a purple heart.
Fans quickly speculated that the purple heart was a nod to BTS.
The next day, BTS' official account confirmed the collaboration with their own emoji-laden post, followed by, "Coming Soon!"
This isn't the first time Megan and BTS have joined forces.
They previously teamed up for a remix of Butter in summer 2021, and performed the song live together in Los Angeles.
Megan Thee Stallion, who released her third studio album Megan on June 28, is gearing up to host the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards on September 11
Meanwhile, BTS is on hiatus until 2025 as the members complete their mandatory military service in South Korea.