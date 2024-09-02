Jennifer Lopez ‘look out for herself’ amid Ben Affleck divorce

Jennifer Lopez has finally found “peace” after she start looking “out for herself” amid Ben Affleck divorce.
JLo filed for divorce from Ben, 52, in Los Angeles County Superior Court without at an attorney present.
The Atlas star posted pictures on her Instagram and made her very first public outing last week after filing divorce.
An insider told People, "[She knows] it's time to move on" for various reasons ... She's very disappointed and sad, but Ben hasn't given her any signs that he wants to continue their marriage. He hasn't shown any commitment and interest in making their marriage work. It's gotten to the point that she just needs to look out for herself."
On Saturday, August 31, she posted a series of images that flaunted “peace” and “unbothered” vibes.
“Oh! It was a summer,”the Marry Me actress captioned the post.
Among the carousel was an image that read, “She’s in bloom and unbothered, out of reach and at peace,” potentially hinting how the divorce from Ben makes her feel “peace” and “unbothered.”
Jennifer and Ben exchanged the wedding vows on July 17th, 2022, in Las Vegas, after rekindling their romance two decades later.