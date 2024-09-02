Ed Sheeran ‘shockingly disappoints’ cousin with legal action threat

Ed Sheeran’s cousin Jethro Sheeran has been both “shocked and disappointed” over receiving a legal action threat from his record label.
Commonly known as Alonestar, he had planned to use his own face next to his famous singer relative’s on the art cover of his song Raise Em Up, but was warned by Warner Music not to do so.
Jethro Sheeran had jointly recorded the track with Ed Sheeran back in 2010 and has so far released 21 mixed versions of it.
He told The Sun, “I was super disappointed in him. Even my lawyers were shocked how he could do this to family. But it’s OK. I’m doing great. I wish him the best, just far away from me.”
Currently working on another album, the aspiring rapper has had collaborations with 2 Pac, Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, Michael Jackson, and Snoop Dogg.
Previously, he even got the chance to feature on some of Ed Sheeran’s own music, namely Move On, You Need Me, I Don’t Need You, and Pause.
It’s however not known why Jethro Sheeran has been told not use his cousin’s face on the cover.