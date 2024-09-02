Sci-Tech

HP advances legal action against late billionaire Mike Lynch

The company is seeking compensation related to its purchase of the British tech firm Autonomy

  • September 02, 2024
Hewlett Packard (HP) announced on Monday, September 2,  that it will continue its legal efforts to claim up to $4 billion in damages from the estate of British billionaire Mike Lynch in the UK.

As per multiple outlets, the company is seeking compensation related to its purchase of the British tech firm Autonomy, accusing Lynch of fraudulently inflating the company's value.

HP stated, "It is HPE's intention to follow the proceedings through to their conclusion."

Lynch, who died in August when his yacht sank off the coast of Sicily, had denied any wrongdoing.

Moreover, HP acquired Autonomy for $11.1 billion in 2011, marking one of the UK's largest tech deals.

However, by late 2012, HP uncovered a significant accounting scandal at Autonomy.

In 2022, HP won a civil case against Lynch, but the High Court judge determined that any damages awarded would be less than the $5 billion HP had originally sought.

However, Lynch’s family has not commented on the matter. 

