Brazil's top court to decide Elon Musk's X fate: Ban or permit

The Brazil Supreme Court will vote on Monday, September 2, to decide the fate of the X (formerly Twitter) in the country.
According to BBC, Elon Musk's social media platform X was banned in Brazil in the early hours of Saturday after it failed to name a local legal representative before the court deadline.
Afterwards, Justice Alexandre Moraes called for the vote to decide whether to sustain or lift the ban ruling.
There are 11 judges in the Supreme Court of Brazil who are divided into two chambers of five members, excluding the chief justice. Each chamber can vote on upholding or overturning the ban by one of its justices.
Moraes is a part of the first chamber that will be reviewing his decision to ban X.
Moreover, Musk reacted to the ban decision, saying, “Free speech is the bedrock of democracy, and an unelected pseudo-judge in Brazil is destroying it for political purposes."
For the unversed, the feud between the tech giant and justice Moraes began in April, after the judge ordered to ban dozens of X accounts for spreading disinformation.
After months of legal tussle with Moraes, X in August closed its operation in Brazil after arrest threats and ‘censorship orders’ from the judge.