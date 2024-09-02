Sci-Tech

Brazil's top court to decide Elon Musk's X fate: Ban or permit

X was suspended in Brazil on Saturday after it failed to appoint local legal representative

  • by Web Desk
  • September 02, 2024
X was suspended in Brazil on Saturday after it failed to appoint local legal representative
X was suspended in Brazil on Saturday after it failed to appoint local legal representative

The Brazil Supreme Court will vote on Monday, September 2, to decide the fate of the X (formerly Twitter) in the country.

According to BBC, Elon Musk's social media platform X was banned in Brazil in the early hours of Saturday after it failed to name a local legal representative before the court deadline.

Afterwards, Justice Alexandre Moraes called for the vote to decide whether to sustain or lift the ban ruling.

There are 11 judges in the Supreme Court of Brazil who are divided into two chambers of five members, excluding the chief justice. Each chamber can vote on upholding or overturning the ban by one of its justices.

Moraes is a part of the first chamber that will be reviewing his decision to ban X.

Moreover, Musk reacted to the ban decision, saying, “Free speech is the bedrock of democracy, and an unelected pseudo-judge in Brazil is destroying it for political purposes."

For the unversed, the feud between the tech giant and justice Moraes began in April, after the judge ordered to ban dozens of X accounts for spreading disinformation.

After months of legal tussle with Moraes, X in August closed its operation in Brazil after arrest threats and ‘censorship orders’ from the judge.

Brazil's top court to decide Elon Musk's X fate: Ban or permit

Brazil's top court to decide Elon Musk's X fate: Ban or permit
Jennifer Lopez shakes off Ben Affleck divorce blues with epic dance moves

Jennifer Lopez shakes off Ben Affleck divorce blues with epic dance moves
Joe Alwyn premieres ‘The Brutalist’ at Venice Film Festival over a year after Taylor Swift split

Joe Alwyn premieres ‘The Brutalist’ at Venice Film Festival over a year after Taylor Swift split
Surrey's toco toucan stars in 'Sea of Thieves' with unique vocal effects

Surrey's toco toucan stars in 'Sea of Thieves' with unique vocal effects

Sci-Tech News

Surrey's toco toucan stars in 'Sea of Thieves' with unique vocal effects
Surrey's toco toucan stars in 'Sea of Thieves' with unique vocal effects
Surrey's toco toucan stars in 'Sea of Thieves' with unique vocal effects
AI may soon provide earlier warnings for heart disease risks
Surrey's toco toucan stars in 'Sea of Thieves' with unique vocal effects
NASA expert develops underwater robot to probe climate change
Surrey's toco toucan stars in 'Sea of Thieves' with unique vocal effects
Black holes remain mystery, 85 years after Oppenheimer's discovery
Surrey's toco toucan stars in 'Sea of Thieves' with unique vocal effects
Why the US military is launching highly upgraded spy balloons?
Surrey's toco toucan stars in 'Sea of Thieves' with unique vocal effects
Facebook's iconic blue logo turns black: Here's why
Surrey's toco toucan stars in 'Sea of Thieves' with unique vocal effects
Robotic surgery takes gynecological treatments to new heights
Surrey's toco toucan stars in 'Sea of Thieves' with unique vocal effects
Instagram Launches Creator Lab with fresh Tools for next-gen content creators
Surrey's toco toucan stars in 'Sea of Thieves' with unique vocal effects
Elon Musk’s X suspended in Brazil following court ruling
Surrey's toco toucan stars in 'Sea of Thieves' with unique vocal effects
Microsoft Phone Link expands instant hotspot to more android phones
Surrey's toco toucan stars in 'Sea of Thieves' with unique vocal effects
NASA uncovers unseen electric field surrounding Earth: Details
Surrey's toco toucan stars in 'Sea of Thieves' with unique vocal effects
Gmail for android unveils AI-powered Q&A for smarter inbox searches