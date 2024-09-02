Google Play Store now lets Android users download three apps at once

Android users will soon see an improvement in the Google Play Store that enhances how apps are downloaded and updated!
The new update allows users to download up to three apps or updates simultaneously, building on the April update that permitted two downloads at a time.
To take advantage of this feature, users should open the Play Store, go to the Manage apps and device section by tapping the profile icon at the top right, select Updates available, and tap Update all.
Three apps will be updated at once, while the remaining ones will show as Pending.
Although Google hasn’t officially announced this update, several peoples have been able to access it on various devices. Such features are typically enabled on the server side and become automatically available on devices.
In addition to this, Google Play Store is reportedly developing a feature named ‘auto-open’ that will automatically launch apps on Android devices right after they are installed from the Play Store.
This feature is intended to make the user experience more seamless by eliminating the need to manually open apps after installation.