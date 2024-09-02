George Clooney, Amal electrify ‘Wolfs’ premiere with glamorous looks

George Clooney and wife Amal are stealing the spotlight with their glamorous red carpet looks at ‘Wolfs’ premiere at the Venice Film Festival!
The power couple arrived in style at the film’s debut event at the Venice International Film Festival on September 1, 2024, making a powerful fashion statement in their chic date night looks.
While the Ticket to Paradise actor donned his classic black suit with matching black bow tie and dress shows, his wife Amal dressed in a butter yellow coloured floor-length gown, making an elegant fashion statement.
The British human rights lawyer took her look to the next level by accessorising it with drop earrings and a glittery box clutch, adding a pop of sparkle to her intricate dress.
Clooney and Amal posed with Brad Pitt and his love interest, Ines de Ramon, on the red carpet.
The Bullet Train actor was dressed in all black while his girlfriend wore a gorgeous white gown.
On a day earlier, the couple was spotted enjoying a double date night with the Troy actor and de Ramon at Clooney’s one of the favourite places, Ristorante De Ivo in Venice.
Initially renting out the whole restaurant for a private event, the Midnight Sky actor dedicated the first half an hour to host Apple TV executives dining at the venue.
Brad Pitt and George Clooney’s ‘Wolfs’ is set to release in the US on September 20, 2024.