Sajal Aly lauds Saboor Ali’s photography: ‘when your sister knows all your angles’

Sajal Aly’s sister Saboor Ali turned photographer for the Yaqeen Ka Safar actress.
Sajal delighted her Instagram followers with carousel of her brand-new photos on Sunday, wearing an ethnic ensemble featuring pink shirt, with puffy sleeves, pairing it with white bottoms.
The Kuch Ankahi actress glammed up her look with golden hoops and her dark brown tresses did all the talking.
Sajal flashed a huge smile as she posed for the photos clicked by her sister Saboor, she also gave credit to the Behad star.
“When your sister knows all your angles” Sajal wrote in the caption, which garnered thousands of likes from her ardent fans.
Prior to this new post, the Aagan actress shared a never-before-seen photo from the set of her drama Kuch Ankahi.
In the candid click, Sajal was making a dancing pose wearing a black kurta and printed bottoms in skin colour.
Sajal’s post was accompanied by a funny caption that read, “Found this gem in my gallery from the Kuch Ankahi days! Pretty sure it’s a continuity picture! Good times!! also “peeche tou daikho”
Reacting to Sajal’s post her diehard fans swamped the comments section with words of praises.
One fan noted, “Uff you really select the absolute best shows. Both Kuch Ankahi and ZPKB are such important works both for the field of popular media and also societal growth.”
Another wrote, “My most chaotic aaliya my fav girl the one who knows how to value people.”