Mahira Khan shares ‘incomplete list’ of green flags: ‘old souls, young spirits’

  • by Web Desk
  • September 02, 2024
Mahira Khan, who is happily married to Salim Karim has shared a long yet incomplete list of green flags in a person in an inspiring post.

The Humsafar famed actress turned to her Instagram account to give her fans a broader perspective on how small qualities in anyone are considered as impressive qualities in someone.

“People who tell tough truths in gentle ways. The little- things-oriented. Big picture thinkers. Dreamers. Deep feelers. Old souls. Young spirits. Goofballs,” Mahira’s post began.

The list goes on, “Those who don't make you choose between what's right for you and most convenient for them. The person who is listening to under- stand, not just waiting for their turn to speak. The ones you can share your fears with. Quiet good-doers.”

It further noted, “Humans who can admit when they're wrong (or when they don't know the answer to something). Folks who truly understand their privilege. People who aren't afraid to take the last slice of pizza. The friends who make you forget your phone. Anyone who reminds you that lovely things still exist.”

On the professional front, Mahira Khan is set to share screen with A-list actors, Iqra Aziz, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Ahad Raza Mir, Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed and Hania Amir in Pakistan’s first Netflix series, Joh Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo.

