Princess Märtha's exquisite wedding gown embodies elegance and love

Princess Märtha Louise of Norway and Durek Verrett tied the knot on August 31

  • by Web Desk
  • September 02, 2024
Princess Märtha of Norway’s dazzling white gown for the wedding ceremony stole the show.

Her wedding dress was embroidered with white and gold flowers, carrying a shield-shaped bouquet of pink roses.

Märtha went for a 11ft train and cathedral-length veil for her sleeveless ivory duchess satin gown, which was made by a renowned designer, Tina Steffenakk Hermansen.

To finish the look for the big day, the Princess of Norway went for a pair of gold shoes along with a set featuring cornucopia of pearls that her grandfather King Olav V gifted her for her 18th birthday.

She told Hello! about her dress, "It’s the 'something old' part of my wedding outfit,” adding, “The ''something blue' is Durek’s special Quinterium symbol embroidered inside.”

For the royal wedding, the bride chose seven bridesmaids.Among them was her maid of honour, Anne-Kari Bohaugen, the CEO of their fashion brand Hést.

The rest of the bridesmaids included Margit, Elisabeth Schei Bråten, and high school friend Marianne Vestnes.

Furthermore, Märtha also invited Durek’s friends and family to become her bridesmaid including Maggie Alava, Los Angeles-based Ariana Nakata and Durek’s older sister Angelina.

Princess Märtha Louise of Norway and Durek Verrett got married on August 31.

Royal News

Kate Middleton given big relief ahead of strong royal comeback
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle not on same page over life-changing decision
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle receive new titles from King Charles, William
Prince Harry receives backlash over ‘cunning’ plot of UK return
Princess Märtha of Norway's heartfelt vows to Durek Verrett
Prince Harry UK return hits major dilemma after Prince William reunion
Princess Kate younger sister Pippa Middleton wins praise for profitable business move
Princess Diana family finally steps in to mend rift between Prince Harry, William
Princess Kate, Prince William forced to follow King Charles’s break from tradition
Prince Harry's kids, Archie and Lilibet, being 'barred' from Royal Family?
Princess Märtha Louise and Shaman Durek Verrett's whimsical wedding
Prince Harry eyes 'very Low-Key royal duties' for reputation rehab