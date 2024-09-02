Jannik Sinner reacts to Alcaraz and Djokovic shock exit from US Open

World number one Jannik Sinner breaks silence on the early exit of the numbers two Novak Djokovic and three Carlos Alcaraz.
According to Hindustan Times, talking about Paris Olympic gold medallist and Wimbledon winner shock exit, Sinner said, “In my opinion, the journey is the most beautiful thing, regardless of the results and how simple it may seem. Every day is very important, and I am trying to improve myself as a person and as a player.”
He further added, “There are many hours to spend on the court, and the results are the consequence of the level you express on the track.”
Talking about the objective of the tournament, “The first goal is to reach the second week and then constantly raise the level. The opponents are getting tougher and tougher, and each of them deserves to be there.”
23-year-old called tennis an ‘unpredictable sport’ and emphasised to stay focused on the game and not to take anything for granted.
Sinner defeated Aussie Christopher O'Connell in the third round of the US Open. He will now face either Tommy Paul or Gabriel Diallo to reach the quarterfinals.