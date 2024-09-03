Cardi B clears air on shading Nicki Minaj rumours

Cardi B has slammed down the rumours that she was shading Nicki Minaj in her latest maternity shoot.
The I Like It crooner addressed the speculations on her social media account on Monday.
“I wanna meet my little boo boo soo bad already,' while adding an ultrasound photo of her little bundle of joy,” Cardi penned the post.
After she posted the pictures, netizens thought that the renowned rapper did the shoot in front of the word “phedophile” intentionally, to shade Nicki's husband of five years, Kenneth Petty, who is a registered sex offender.
A fan commented, “Lol wait why there’s Pedophile written on the wall??……is this a nicki shade?”, while another added, “I just wanna know why it say "paedophile" in the back, yall couldn't paint over that or was it intentional”.
However, Cardi addressed the false rumours on her X post.
“First of all we literally picked a random street because paparazzi was hounding us everywhere.. this was supposed to be my original first picture and we had to edit the photos in minutes because the shoot got leaked,” she wrote.
The WAP singer made it clear, “Didn’t even have time to go over every detail because people were busy trying to expose my pregnancy as “aha: moment…Second I’m ALWAYS with the s–ts but I’m not using MY MATERNITY shoot to be funny. Are you dumb??.”
Cardi made the announcement about her pregnancy in late July, one day after she filed for divorce from estranged husband Offset.
For the unversed, the pair got married in a private ceremony in September 2017.