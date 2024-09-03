Entertainment

Britney Spears addresses biopic rumours in major announcement

Britney Spears reveals she’s working on a ‘fictional musical’

  • by Web Desk
  • September 03, 2024
Britney Spears addresses biopic rumours in major announcement
Britney Spears addresses biopic rumours in major announcement

Britney Spears has slammed down the rumours about her biopic and revealed that she is working on a "fictional musical".

In early August, rumours started circulating that the renowned singer is working on the development of her biopic with producer Marc Platt and Wicked director Jon Chu, based on her recent memoir, The Woman In Me.

At that time, she penned on social media, "Excited to share with my fans that I've been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt. He's always made my favourite movies ... stay tuned."

However, she recently addressed the rumours and noted that her upcoming project is not a biopic but instead its a musical story, according to reports by NME.

The Baby One More Time crooner further shared that she will be playing "an extremely intelligent character.”

Britney also confirmed Jon Chu's participation in the project.

Her memoir, The Woman In Me, was a mega success with 2.5 million sold copies in the US alone.

In the history of publisher Simon & Schuster, the audiobook of her memoir, which was by Hollywood star Michelle Williams, became fastest-selling.

Fahad Mustafa and Hania Amir mend ties in ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum'

Fahad Mustafa and Hania Amir mend ties in ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum'
Prince William makes bold move against Harry as he plans UK return

Prince William makes bold move against Harry as he plans UK return
Cardi B accidentally revealed third baby's name?

Cardi B accidentally revealed third baby's name?
Lady Gaga flaunts giant engagement ring at Venice Film Festival

Lady Gaga flaunts giant engagement ring at Venice Film Festival

Entertainment News

Lady Gaga flaunts giant engagement ring at Venice Film Festival
Cardi B accidentally revealed third baby's name?
Lady Gaga flaunts giant engagement ring at Venice Film Festival
Lady Gaga flaunts giant engagement ring at Venice Film Festival
Lady Gaga flaunts giant engagement ring at Venice Film Festival
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's PDA filled outing in Malibu
Lady Gaga flaunts giant engagement ring at Venice Film Festival
Matthew Perry family convinced on actor's death 'was murder' after investigations intensify
Lady Gaga flaunts giant engagement ring at Venice Film Festival
Cardi B clears air on shading Nicki Minaj rumours
Lady Gaga flaunts giant engagement ring at Venice Film Festival
Anne Hathaway drops dreamy snaps from exotic getaway: SEE
Lady Gaga flaunts giant engagement ring at Venice Film Festival
‘Gidget, T.J. Hooker’ star James Darren passes away at 88
Lady Gaga flaunts giant engagement ring at Venice Film Festival
Salma Hayek sets new standards at 58 with scorching hot looks: SEE
Lady Gaga flaunts giant engagement ring at Venice Film Festival
Adele breaks 2 big records while announcing disappointing career break
Lady Gaga flaunts giant engagement ring at Venice Film Festival
Anya Taylor-Joy to play Elsa in live-action 'Frozen' adaptation?
Lady Gaga flaunts giant engagement ring at Venice Film Festival
Brad Pitt gets ‘youthful body transformation’ after finding new love life
Lady Gaga flaunts giant engagement ring at Venice Film Festival
Selena Gomez finds 'therapeutic' solace in singing for new movie 'Emilia Perez'