Britney Spears addresses biopic rumours in major announcement

Britney Spears has slammed down the rumours about her biopic and revealed that she is working on a "fictional musical".
In early August, rumours started circulating that the renowned singer is working on the development of her biopic with producer Marc Platt and Wicked director Jon Chu, based on her recent memoir, The Woman In Me.
At that time, she penned on social media, "Excited to share with my fans that I've been working on a secret project with #MarcPlatt. He's always made my favourite movies ... stay tuned."
However, she recently addressed the rumours and noted that her upcoming project is not a biopic but instead its a musical story, according to reports by NME.
The Baby One More Time crooner further shared that she will be playing "an extremely intelligent character.”
Britney also confirmed Jon Chu's participation in the project.
Her memoir, The Woman In Me, was a mega success with 2.5 million sold copies in the US alone.
In the history of publisher Simon & Schuster, the audiobook of her memoir, which was by Hollywood star Michelle Williams, became fastest-selling.