Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's PDA filled outing in Malibu

Selena Gomez and her boyfriend Benny Blanco fueld engagement rumours as they walked holding hands inside the 42nd Annual Malibu Chili Cook-Off.
The lovebids, who stared dating in June 2023, were spotted in Malibe on Monday, as per Daily Mail.
The Only Murders in the Building star went for a white halter flounce top over baggy eyelet harem pants and animal-print slides.
For the hair, she chose a pink cozy headband. However, the Emmy nominee was not wearing that suspicious gold band on her left-ring finger.
Benny wore a white-and-yellow knit bucket hat, green short-sleeve button-up, khakis, and green slides.
In the viral paparazzi pictures, the Rare Beauty founder can be seen waiting with her their two tall bodyguards as the 36-year-old music producer went through security check.
Other celebrities who were attending the Malibu Chili Cook-Off this weekend were Jamie Foxx, Christian Bale, Addison Rae, Gene Simmons, Damien Chazelle, Jamie Mazur, Bijou Phillips, Candace Parker, Kevin Connolly, North West, and Amber Rose.
On the work front, Selena will be next seen in Emilia Perez.
Her highly-awaited Spanish-language movie is set to be released on Netflix on November 13.