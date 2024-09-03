Entertainment

Angelina Jolie juggles work and recent accident amid legal woes with Brad Pitt

The 'Maleficent' star is reportedly spending an enormous time in legal battle with Brad Pitt

  • by Web Desk
  • September 03, 2024
Angelina Jolie juggles work and recent accident amid legal woes with Brad Pitt
Angelina Jolie juggles work and recent accident amid legal woes with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie is juggling a whirlwind of responsibilities as she navigates the pressures of her demanding career while recovering from a recent accident.

According to InTouch Weekly, the Maleficent star is reportedly spending an enormous time fighting Brad Pitt, despite having an ailing son.

Her friends worry that her busy schedule may cause her to become gravely ill.

The source shared, “Angelina is really spinning so many plates right now,”

They added, “She’s in the middle of this campaign behind the scenes to get an Oscar nomination for her work on Maria, plus she’s producing a bunch of new projects and fighting tooth and nail to beat Brad in court.”

The tipster continued, “​​As a result, she’s in meetings morning, noon and night,” adding, “The moment she wakes up until her head hits the pillow she’s all systems go.”

Notably, Jolie’s situation was allegedly made worse after her son Pax collided his electric bike with the rear of an automobile at a crosswalk close to her Los Feliz, Los Angeles, residence, he was released from the hospital in August. 

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt, in September 2016, citing irreconcilable differences and requesting custody of the children, since ten she is entangled in legal woes with her former husband.

Prince William feels ‘betrayed’ as family takes Harry side

Prince William feels ‘betrayed’ as family takes Harry side
At least 10 dead after migrant boat sinks in Channel

At least 10 dead after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Israeli PM Netanyahu slams UK’s suspension of arms licenses as ‘shameful’

Israeli PM Netanyahu slams UK’s suspension of arms licenses as ‘shameful’
Adnan Siddiqui pens farewell note as 'Gentleman' end nears

Adnan Siddiqui pens farewell note as 'Gentleman' end nears

Entertainment News

Adnan Siddiqui pens farewell note as 'Gentleman' end nears
Ben Affleck gives SHOCKING response to Jennifer Lopez’s ‘bitterness’ amid divorce
Adnan Siddiqui pens farewell note as 'Gentleman' end nears
Sydney Sweeney eager to revive crazy Cassie in 'Euphoria' season 3
Adnan Siddiqui pens farewell note as 'Gentleman' end nears
Cardi B accidentally revealed third baby's name?
Adnan Siddiqui pens farewell note as 'Gentleman' end nears
Lady Gaga flaunts giant engagement ring at Venice Film Festival
Adnan Siddiqui pens farewell note as 'Gentleman' end nears
Britney Spears addresses biopic rumours in major announcement
Adnan Siddiqui pens farewell note as 'Gentleman' end nears
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco's PDA filled outing in Malibu
Adnan Siddiqui pens farewell note as 'Gentleman' end nears
Matthew Perry family convinced on actor's death 'was murder' after investigations intensify
Adnan Siddiqui pens farewell note as 'Gentleman' end nears
Cardi B clears air on shading Nicki Minaj rumours
Adnan Siddiqui pens farewell note as 'Gentleman' end nears
Anne Hathaway drops dreamy snaps from exotic getaway: SEE
Adnan Siddiqui pens farewell note as 'Gentleman' end nears
‘Gidget, T.J. Hooker’ star James Darren passes away at 88
Adnan Siddiqui pens farewell note as 'Gentleman' end nears
Salma Hayek sets new standards at 58 with scorching hot looks: SEE
Adnan Siddiqui pens farewell note as 'Gentleman' end nears
Adele breaks 2 big records while announcing disappointing career break