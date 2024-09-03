Angelina Jolie juggles work and recent accident amid legal woes with Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie is juggling a whirlwind of responsibilities as she navigates the pressures of her demanding career while recovering from a recent accident.
According to InTouch Weekly, the Maleficent star is reportedly spending an enormous time fighting Brad Pitt, despite having an ailing son.
Her friends worry that her busy schedule may cause her to become gravely ill.
The source shared, “Angelina is really spinning so many plates right now,”
They added, “She’s in the middle of this campaign behind the scenes to get an Oscar nomination for her work on Maria, plus she’s producing a bunch of new projects and fighting tooth and nail to beat Brad in court.”
The tipster continued, “As a result, she’s in meetings morning, noon and night,” adding, “The moment she wakes up until her head hits the pillow she’s all systems go.”
Notably, Jolie’s situation was allegedly made worse after her son Pax collided his electric bike with the rear of an automobile at a crosswalk close to her Los Feliz, Los Angeles, residence, he was released from the hospital in August.
Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt, in September 2016, citing irreconcilable differences and requesting custody of the children, since ten she is entangled in legal woes with her former husband.