Ben Affleck gives SHOCKING response to Jennifer Lopez’s ‘bitterness’ amid divorce

Ben Affleck has an unexpected reaction to Jennifer Lopez’s “bitterness” amid the ongoing divorce drama!
According to the sources close to the Argo actor, Affleck is “focused on the positives” in the wake of his divorce filing; however, his estranged wife Lopez is not willing to let him take a breath in peace as she carries “some bitterness” despite the latest post of feeling at “peace.”
The insiders also revealed to PEOPLE that the Deep Water actor is “doing well” and “slowly moving into his new home.”
“He’s where he wants to be: close to his kids and in a neighbourhood that he loves,” said the source, adding, “He enjoys working, too, and is very focused on the positives.”
Meanwhile, the Marry Me actress is still acting sour even after separation from the actor.
The insider regarded Lopez as “very fortunate” for her lifestyle, as she is “surrounded by family, friends, and her kids.”
“She always manages to have a positive outlook. The divorce is difficult for her, but she always finds a way to move forward,” continued the source.
Earlier, the Atlas actress shared a carousel of photos on Instagram in which one of the photos stated, “She is in bloom and unbothered out of reach and at peace,” hinting towards the current divorce battle and separation from Affleck.