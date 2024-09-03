Matthew Perry family convinced on actor's death 'was murder' after investigations intensify

The family of Matthew Perry is convinced that his tragic death was no accident, believing it to be a murder.
Perry, who was found dead on October 28, was battling with addiction and later his autopsy reports confirmed on December 15, 2023, that the acute effects of ketamine caused his death.
As per InTouch Weekly, a source shared, “Matthew’s loved ones are absolutely horrified that he was prescribed ketamine when it’s a known party drug, regardless of the supposed therapeutic effects, as an addict they feel he should not have been prescribed it and they absolutely feel it was a slippery slope that led him to abusing it again.”
“[Matthew’s] stepfather, Keith Morrison, himself a renowned 60 Minutes investigative journalist, is the one that pushed hard for this investigation,” the source added.
The source mentioned Perry’s family hopes, “His family couldn’t just let this go and they’re happy that charges have been laid but they want to see real justice done with serious jail time so that these depraved dealers and so-called doctors are off the street.”
Perry, who had previously struggled with opioid addiction, was reportedly receiving an astounding "three and six shots of ketamine a day, including the one that led to his death," according to a Daily Mail article from August.