Lady Gaga flaunts giant engagement ring at Venice Film Festival

Lady Gaga arrived at the Venice International Film Festival red carpet with fiancée Michael Polansky

  by Web Desk
  September 03, 2024
Lady Gaga’s enormous engagement ring from long-time partner Michael Polansky is a dream of every diamond lover!

Introducing Polansky as her fiancée to France’s Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, the legendary singer revealed her engagement with the businessman at the 2024 Paris Olympics in July.

The pop star made a stunning entry at the Venice Film Festival on Monday, September 2, with her future husband and stole the show with her new added fashion statement.

This created a buzz of excitement among the singer’s fans and the media, as the duo has always enjoyed a special public and media limelight.

Wearing a black and white polka-dot mini dress that flaunted her dreamy figure, the Born This Way artist walked the carpet holding hands with her fiancée, who was dressed in a black suit.

She accessorised her ensemble with a pair of chic black sunglasses, while her long platinum blonde locks were styled in a trendy half-knot while her opened hair flowed effortlessly.

The diamond engagement ring acted like a last piece of puzzle that holds great importance to complete the picture.

It was earlier reported by Page Six that the iconic My Heart Will Go On singer had been engaged to Polansky for several years before making the news public at the Olympics.

Additionally, it was reported that the entrepreneur was the first to propose on the occasion of Gaga’s 38th birthday, as per PEOPLE.

