Prince Harry’s brutal response to Meghan Markle EXPOSED amid UK return plan

Prince Harry has a “cruel” response for wife Meghan Markle during a heated row!
Exposing many royal secrets and conversations in his memoir Spare, the Duke of Sussex has also mentioned a heated argument with his wife, which is now resurfacing amid his plans to return to his home country.
The Spare author also reflected how his wife was “having a go” at him, which resulted in him releasing all his anger in the course of the heated argument.
"Maybe the wine went to my head. Maybe the weeks of battling the press had worn me down. For some reason, when the conversation took an unexpected turn, I became touchy. Then angry. Disproportionately, sloppily angry,” wrote Prince Harry while revealing details of the intense argument.
He further explained how, due to cultural differences and “partly a language barrier,” he became “oversensitive” that night, which had him thinking, “Why’s she having a go at me? I snapped at her and spoke to her harshly—cruelly.”
As per The Mirror’s previous reporting, the Duke of Sussex felt “more and more isolated” after he spent his highly anticipated Colombia trip under the actress’ shadow.
In the book Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family, writer Tom Quinn wrote, Harry and Meghan will “get into it in a big way.”