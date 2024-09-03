Ananya Panday mourns untimely demise of her per dog Fudge

Trending

  • by Web Desk
  • September 03, 2024
Ananya Panday plunges in grief as her furry friend Fudge passes away after 16 years

Ananya Panday's furry friend and pet dog Fudge has died, leaving a void in her heart.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the Call Me Bae star dropped a string of unseen childhood clicks showcasing her pet. 

The photos also featured her mother Bhavana, her sister Rysa and grandmother. 

 "2008 - infinity.. Rest in peace Fudge, I love you fighter.. 16 years of a life filled with so much food and joy, l'll miss you every single day," the caption of the post read. 


As soon as Ananya debuted her childhood look, her bestie Shanaya Kapoor reacted, " Love you." 

Also Bhavana, Esha Gupta and Maheep Kapoor penned heart emojis in the comments section to describe their adoration for the Gehraiyaan starlet and the cuteness overloaded. 

On the work front, Ananya has worked in a slew of Bollywood films during the tenure of her career. 

Her web series Call Me Bae will brace for a release on September 6, 2024. 

On the personal front, Ananya Panday was in a rumored relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur. 

