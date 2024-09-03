Akshay Kumar's starrer 'Sky Force' to hit theatres on THIS date post delay

Trending

Akshay Kumar will essay the role of an air force officer in 'Sky Force'

  September 03, 2024
Akshay Kumar fans will now have to wait a little longer for Sky Force! 

The movie which was set to hit theatres on October 2, 2024 has now been postponed for a Republic Day week release next year. 

According to the latest reports, the movie will release on January 24, 2025. 

An insider by Bollywood Hungama revealed, "Sky Force would arrive in cinemas on January 24, 2025. It’ll be a Republic Day release and is the right time to be presented to the viewers as it’s a patriotic entertainer. An official announcement will happen soon." 

Earlier, it was reported that the promo for Sky Force would be somewhat related to the Independence Day release of Stree 2, since both are produced by Jio Studios and Maddock films. 

The Ram Setu star will portray an air force officer for the first time, aiming to pay tribute to the Indian Air Force. 

Besides Kumar Sky Force, the aerial action thriller also stars Sara Ali Khan, Veer Pahariya, and Nimrat Kaur in the pivotal roles. 

Apart from Sky Force, Akshay Kumar has numerous other projects in the pipeline. He is filming for Jolly LLB 3. 

