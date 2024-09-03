Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani drive their new beast on streets of Mumbai 

Trending

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on February 7, 2023 in Jaisalmer

  • September 03, 2024
Power couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are proud owners of a Range Rover. 

In a leaked footage the lovebirds were spotted out and about on a rainy night in their new luxury car. 

The husband and wife chose a relaxed yet sophisticated attire for the outing. Sid wore a black t-shirt while the Kabir Singh star dressed in an off-white and pink top with her long hair cascading down. 

They were all smiles when paparazzi pictured the two together. 


Sid and Kiara, who tied the knot in a destination wedding in Jaisalmer last year, shared screen space in the film Shershaah

This ain't it as the pair attended the quarter-finals of Wimbledon 2024 in London back in July, the glimpses of which did rounds on social media. 

During an appearance at the Koffee with Karan show, the Yodha actor stated how his life changed since getting married. 

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra is currently in talks with Dinesh Vijan to star in a romantic comedy alongside Kriti Sanon. 

Kiara Advani will be next casting a spell in Farhan Akhtar's Don 3 with Ranveer Singh as her new male lead. The high-octane action adventure will begin filming in 2025. 

