AP Dhillon reacts to firing outside his Canada home

AP Dhillon assured his fans that he is 'safe' a day after gunshots were fired at his Canada residence in Vancouver.
On Monday, in a shocking turn of events, it was reported that the With You crooner's Canada mansion had been attacked.
A day later the Punjabi singing sensation, who originates from Canada, took to his Instagram stories to share a major update about his well-being.
The Old Money singer wrote, " I'm safe, My people are safe. Thank you to everyone who reached out to me. Your support means everything."
In addition to this he even dropped a couple of videos jamming over a cup of coffee with his friends with a sweet smile on his face while crooning the Sweet Flower song.
According to a report published in India Today, the infamous gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Rohit Godara claimed responsibility for the alleged shooting incidents in both Victoria Island and Toronto's Woodbridge area.
It is important to know that earlier in April, a similar incident occurred at Salman Khan's Bandra house where gunshots were fired by two men on motorcycle.
A video capturing the entire scene had taken the internet by storm and is seemingly under investigation by security agencies.