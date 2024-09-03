Ananya Panday takes subtle dig at ex-boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur in tell-all interview 

Trending

Ananya Panday and actor Aditya Roy Kapur were rumored to be dating

  September 03, 2024
Ananya Panday unveiled a common secret desire many women have when it comes to handling an ex. 

The Call Me Bae actress is just like many other emotional girls. 

During a chat with Fever FM, when asked if she had ever flushed a picture of an ex, Panday replied, “No, I’ve burned it, not flushed it. What if it gets stuck? That would be a bigger disaster.”

She was then asked if she had kept any momentos from her ex or past, “Yes, I had an ex-box with some things and memories. I think Kourtney Kardashian did something similar; she had an ex-box filled with items.”

The trailer for Call Me Bae introduced Ananya's character Bae, whose life is laced with luxury and privileges. 

However, Bae's blessed lifestyle came to an end, forcing her to start anew. 

To note, the superstar's tell-all interview was seemingly an indirect reference to her ex Aditya Roy Kapur, who she had been rumored to be dating since a long time. 

Ananya Panday has now called it quits with the Aashiqui 2 actor and has seemingly moved on with a former English model, Walker Blanco. 

