Nicole Kidman reveals why she’ll never share screen with husband Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman is open to work with all except one and that’s her husband, Keith Urban.
During an interview at the season two premiere of Hulu’s Nine Perfect Strangers, the Oscar winner revealed that she won’t collaborate with Urban onscreen and the reason is too surprising.
“We're together in life, so we don't need to do our show together,” she told People .
Kidman further added, “Our life is a show.”
The Babygirl actress walked down the aisle with Urban in 2006 and the couple share daughters Sunday Rose, 16, and Faith Margaret, 14.
While speaking to the outlet, Kidman also shared that she wants to see all her iconic characters existing in one extended television universe.
“That's hilarious. I'd be up for it,” she said, adding, “As you know, I'm up for most things. I like to be able to say I'm game. So I'm always ready to try things.”
Kidman further added, “I have a huge passion for what I do. I love doing what I do, and I've been incredibly fortunate in my journey, and I'm just always a bit excited.”
'Nine Perfect Strangers'
Nine Perfect Strangers, which first aired on August 18, 2021, is an American drama TV series based on Liane Moriarty’s 2018 novel of the same name.
The season two of Hulu hit series is set to release on May 21, 2025, with Nicole Kidman reprising her role of the enigmatic wellness guru Masha.