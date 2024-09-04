Prince Harry’s marriage ‘doomed from beginning’, says Meghan Markle’s sister

Meghan Markle’s half-sister Samantha Markle has suggested that her marriage with Prince Harry has been “doomed from the beginning.
In fact, she has gone one step further to claim that the Duke of Sussex will soon return to his homeland of United Kingdom “alone.”
The Duchess of Sussex’s sibling told GB News, “I kind of think this was doomed from the beginning. As Prince William told Prince Harry ‘Get to know her better, don't jump into this!’ ”
“I think Prince Harry is probably wanting to say to his brother ‘Oh my God, you were so right – I can’t believe this.’ It unfolded the way people predicted, in the way Prince William thought,” she added.
Pointing out that the royal family will however find it difficult to accept the Duke of Sussex once he returns home, Samantha Markle asserted that their trust has been trashed.
She went on to recall how the ex-royals defamed King Charles and other family members in front of the entire world.
“Prince Harry said in an interview, ‘I was never happy in Great Britain anyway, I didn’t really like it there.’ How do the people of Great Britain feel about that?” Meghan Markle’s sister asked.
She recalled, “He sat there and let his wife mock Queen Elizabeth as she was dying… that was disgusting!”