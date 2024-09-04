Katy Perry talks about her ‘love language, red flags’ in new interview

Katy Perry has gotten candid about what her ideal partner would look like.
The Dark Horse crooner, who is currently engaged to Orlando Bloom, reflected on various aspects of her love life on Call Her Daddy podcast, set to be released on Wednesday, Sept. 4.
Alex Cooper, host, asked her if she has "a type," Katy smiled and responded, "I'm no longer attracted to narcissists."
The he asked the pop star, "What are some red flags that you now know 'I would never put up with that now?' "
"Anyone that is constantly changing the goalpost or pulling the rug out from you emotionally, not it," the Roar hitmaker responded, "Anyone that says that they know you better than you know yourself. Someone that just won't help."
"It's like if I come downstairs and the kitchen is clean, and you've done it all, and you've done all the dishes, and you've closed all the pantry doors, you better be ready to get your d--- sucked," she said.
Katy explained that she does not need a red Ferrari, adding she can buy her own Ferrari.
“Just do the f------ dishes” that her love-language.