Entertainment

Katy Perry talks about her ‘love language, red flags’ in new interview

Katy Perry opens up about her dream partner

  • by Web Desk
  • September 04, 2024
Katy Perry talks about her ‘love language, red flags’ in new interview
Katy Perry talks about her ‘love language, red flags’ in new interview

Katy Perry has gotten candid about what her ideal partner would look like.

The Dark Horse crooner, who is currently engaged to Orlando Bloom, reflected on various aspects of her love life on Call Her Daddy podcast, set to be released on Wednesday, Sept. 4.

Alex Cooper, host, asked her if she has "a type," Katy smiled and responded, "I'm no longer attracted to narcissists."

The he asked the pop star, "What are some red flags that you now know 'I would never put up with that now?' "

"Anyone that is constantly changing the goalpost or pulling the rug out from you emotionally, not it," the Roar hitmaker responded, "Anyone that says that they know you better than you know yourself. Someone that just won't help."

"It's like if I come downstairs and the kitchen is clean, and you've done it all, and you've done all the dishes, and you've closed all the pantry doors, you better be ready to get your d--- sucked," she said.

Katy explained that she does not need a red Ferrari, adding she can buy her own Ferrari.

“Just do the f------ dishes” that her love-language.

Kim Kardashian seals ‘solid contract’ with son Saint: ‘Better not breach’

Kim Kardashian seals ‘solid contract’ with son Saint: ‘Better not breach’
Kate Middleton and Prince William honor Queen Elizabeth's legacy

Kate Middleton and Prince William honor Queen Elizabeth's legacy
India’s West Bengal assembly passes anti-assault bill

India’s West Bengal assembly passes anti-assault bill
Princess Kate awaits King Charles' death for Prince George's better future

Princess Kate awaits King Charles' death for Prince George's better future

Entertainment News

Princess Kate awaits King Charles' death for Prince George's better future
Kim Kardashian seals ‘solid contract’ with son Saint: ‘Better not breach’
Princess Kate awaits King Charles' death for Prince George's better future
Lady Gaga accidently reveals release date for new single from 7th album
Princess Kate awaits King Charles' death for Prince George's better future
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce breakup date REVEALED
Princess Kate awaits King Charles' death for Prince George's better future
Jennifer Aniston earns praise from former partner Justin Theroux: 'feel protective'
Princess Kate awaits King Charles' death for Prince George's better future
Elton John shares major health update amid restricted vision
Princess Kate awaits King Charles' death for Prince George's better future
Sabrina Carpenter dethrones Travis Scott with 'Short n' Sweet' on Billboard
Princess Kate awaits King Charles' death for Prince George's better future
Travis Kelce reveals sweet nickname for Taylor Swift after Eras Tour surprise
Princess Kate awaits King Charles' death for Prince George's better future
Channing Tatum pays tribute to fiancée Zoë Kravitz for 'Blink Twice' efforts
Princess Kate awaits King Charles' death for Prince George's better future
Ryan Reynolds speaks up truth after producer Eric Gilliland passes away
Princess Kate awaits King Charles' death for Prince George's better future
Justin Bieber shows fatherhood life in first post after son Jack Blue’s birth
Princess Kate awaits King Charles' death for Prince George's better future
‘Smile 2’: Naomi Scott chases mysterious monster in horror film series
Princess Kate awaits King Charles' death for Prince George's better future
Heidi Klum teases upcoming Halloween masterpiece costume