Hailey Bieber flaunts diamond 'mom' ring two weeks after giving birth to baby Jack

Supermodel Hailey Bieber has become a new icon for setting trends online and it appears to have elevated after starting the beautiful journey of motherhood.
The Rhode founder took to her Instagram space on Tuesday where she showed off her brown nails and new ring.
She made the entire look aesthetic by snapping the picture in the sunlight.
To note, the model has recently been a part of all the buzz because she gave birth to her and Justin Bieber's first child, a boy who she named Jack Blues Bieber.
Prior to giving birth, the model gave an interview to W Magazine where Hailey opened up about receiving hate comments as people have attempted to make her feel not so good.
Also the model candidly spoke about getting help post therapy.
Hailey and Justin Bieber tied the knot in September 2018.