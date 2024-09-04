Lily Collins gushes over Charlie McDowell: “Three years in your arms’

Lily Collins gushes over her husband, Charlie McDowell, as they celebrate their third anniversary.
The Emily In Paris star took to her Instagram account to pour her heart out by expressing her love and gratitude to her husband.
Collins shared a sweet carousel of photos showing the romantic moments captured in black-and-white photos.
In a caption, she wrote, “Happy anniversary to the man who makes me laugh harder than anyone. Three years held in your arms has been the greatest gift.”
She continued, “Barefaced and in a basic tee, you make me feel like the most special human on the planet. I adore you @charliemcdowell.”
The To The Bone star capped off the caption, “More than I know how to say. Here’s to countless incredible moments together (plus twinning photoshoots). And to think, the best is still to come…”
Soon after she shared the cute post, the fans rushed to the comment section to express their love for the couple.
One fan wrote, “Damn cute both of you,” while another noted, “Beautiful pair, inside and out! Happy anniversary!!”
To note, “in September 2020, Collins announced her engagement to American film director and writer Charlie McDowell and they tied the knot on 4 September 2021 at Dunton Hot Springs, Colorado.