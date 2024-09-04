Florence Pugh sparks romance rumors with 'Peaky Blinders' star

Florence Pugh was seen sneaking out of a party with Peaky Blinders star Finn Cole, sparking rumors of a new romance.
The Oscar-winning actress and Cole were spotted at the premiere afterparty of Nicole Kidman's new Netflix series, The Perfect Couple, at The Hoxton in London on Tuesday night.
According to the Daily Mail, the pair were holding hands and made a quick exit out of a side door, getting into a waiting car.
The Oppenheimer star, who recently split from photographer boyfriend Charlie Gooch, looked stunning in a barely-there bralet and cream suit.
Cole, who plays Michael Gray in the BBC series Peaky Blinders, covered up in a burgundy jacket and seemed camera shy as he held a coat in front of his face.
While neither has confirmed a romance, sources suggest they have been friends for some time and may be taking their relationship to the next level.
Florence Pugh has been linked to several high-profile stars in the past, including Harry Styles and Normal People's Paul Mescal.
Finn Cole, on the other hand, has kept his personal life relatively private, with no notable relationships reported in the past.