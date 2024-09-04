Hania Aamir falls Prey to deepfake technology as fake videos surface online

Hania Aamir has become the latest victim of deepfake technology, with fake videos of her circulating online.
The Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum actress took to social media account on Wednesday to address the issue and raise awareness about the dangers of AI-generated content.
Aamir shared a report about the deepfake videos on her Instagram stories, expressing her concern and fear about the technology.
"This AI stuff is scary. Can there be any laws in place?" she wrote.
The deepfake videos allegedly showed Aamir in compromising situations, wearing a skirt, a cheetah-print shirt, and a crop top.
However, the actor assured her fans that the videos were not real and were created using AI technology.
This incident highlights the growing concern about deepfakes in the entertainment industry.
In April, deepfakes of Bollywood stars, including Aamir Khan and Ranveer Singh, were used to create fake videos that threatened to jeopardize the Indian elections.
With the advancement of AI technology, deepfakes have become increasingly common, and their potential to harm individuals and society is vast.
On the work from, Hania Amir is garnering immense praise for her performance in Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, alongside Fahad Mustafa.