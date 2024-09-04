Royal

Prince Harry hits back at Meghan Markle’s sister for ‘rubbishing’ their marriage

Prince Harry knocked down Samantha Markle’s claims about his life in America

  • by Web Desk
  • September 04, 2024


Prince Harry has responded to Meghan Markle’s half-sister Samantha Markle for constantly “rubbishing” their marriage.

She recently told GB News that the Duke of Sussex’s wedding with her sibling has been “doomed from the beginning” and that he will soon return to the UK “alone.”

Hitting back at her, close friends of Prince Harry informed The Telegraph that he has found “an amazing set of friends” in California while living a “happy and settled life” with his wife.

As per Newsweek, royal author Ingrid Seward additionally suggested that “the stories about Meghan Markle’s husband coming back to England are rubbish.”

The expert said, “He’s 40 at the end of next week, and he’s living in a paradise. Who’d want to be here right now? We’d all like to be living in California.”

“I don’t think the British public are remotely interested in Prince Harry at the moment. Why would Meghan Markle want to come back to a country where she’s constantly lambasted?” he pointed.

The Duke of Sussex’s friends had similar things to say, adding that he has no plans of becoming a working royal again, thus shutting down the claims made by Samantha Markle.

