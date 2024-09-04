The Weeknd announces title of final album in ‘After Hours/Dawn FM’ trilogy

The Weeknd has revealed the title of his highly anticipated final album in the After Hours/Dawn FM trilogy as Hurry Up Tomorrow.
The announcement came on Wednesday, September 4, in a dramatic video posted on his Instagram handle.
The video featured a scroll with cryptic phrases, including "Yesterday was fourteen years ago… We held our breath, falling into a shimmering sea in the after hours of the night," backed by spare, ominous instrumental music.
Though Hurry Up Tomorrow does not have an official release date yet, the singer has set the stage for the follow-up to After Hours (2020) and Dawn FM (2022).
The Weeknd , whose birth name is Abel Tesfaye, describes Hurry Up Tomorrow as the "creative apex" of the trilogy, exploring existential and self-referential themes.
Tesfaye’s After Hours trilogy has been a critically acclaimed and commercially successful, exploring themes of love, loss, and redemption.
In addition to the album announcement, Tesfaye has a busy fall schedule ahead, including a special concert in São Paulo, Brazil, a livestreamed performance on YouTube, and the opening of his Halloween Horror Nights experience at Universal Studios.
The Weeknd will also conclude his two-year After Hours Til the Dawn tour with a quartet of shows in Australia next month.