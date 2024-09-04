Sports

Pakistan's Test ranking hits lowest in 57 years after Bangladesh upset

  • by Web Desk
  • September 04, 2024
After five consecutive losses in test matches, Pakistan has slipped to the lowest ICC test ranking since 1965.

According to Geo Super, Pakistan, after a historic loss to Bangladesh in a test series on home ground, dropped two places in the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s Test Team Rankings.

Pakistan has now slipped below the West Indies and Sri Lanka to the eighth number on the list with 76 rating points.

ICC wrote on its official website, “Pakistan dropped two places in the ICC Men’s Test Team Rankings to go to eighth position after suffering a shock series loss at home to Bangladesh.”

It further added, “This is the lowest rating points Pakistan have had in the Test rankings table since 1965, barring a brief period where they did not have a place in the rankings due to an insufficient number of matches.”

Before the shock defeat against Bangladesh, Pakistan ranked sixth on the table.

Babar Azam Drops Out Of The Top Ten List

Pakistan’s white-ball captain Babar Azam has also lost three places in the updated ICC Test Rankings.

The 29-year-old seasoned batter is no longer in the top ten test batter list and is now on number 12 with 712 points.

Meanwhile, the wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan is in tenth position.

