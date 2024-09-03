Sports

Pakistan suffer historic whitewash against Bangladesh: Netizens react

  • by Web Desk
  • September 03, 2024
For the first time in history, Bangladesh has defeated Pakistan in a test series.

According to Geo Super, Bangladesh outclass Pakistan in the second test by six wickets at the Rawalpindi Stadium to win the first test series against green shirts in 24 years.

Pakistan has now lost five consecutive tests, including three against Australia and two against Bangladesh, ahead of the World Test Championship.

Bangladesh showed immense performance in all three categories: batting, bowling, and fielding.

Najmul Hossain Shanto’s playing eleven chased the target of 185 runs on the fifth day of the match.

The historic match results sparked cricket fans reactions not from the two countries but from all over the world.

A fan wrote on X (previously Twitter), “Finally, Bangladesh overcame the statement ‘so close, yet so far away.’ Historical 2-0 win. PCT has been comprehensively outbowled, outbatted, and outfielded. A colossal failure in each and every aspect of the game.”

While the other added, “A massive “surgery"—it may be a complete transplant from head to toe is needed.”

The third one gushed, “It had to be their 2 legends, Mushfiqur and Shakib, to take them across the line today.”

Sports News

Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence on future plans for Portugal
Johnny Gaudreau’s sister calls off wedding after losing ‘best big brothers’
Rafael Nadal stands by Jannik Sinner amid doping controversy
Max Verstappen blames ‘undriveable’ Red Bull car for Italian GP loss
GB's pregnant para-archer Jodie Grinham wins gold at Paris Paralympics
Ellie Challis and Louise Fiddes secure back-to-back golds for GB in Paris
Jannik Sinner reacts to Alcaraz and Djokovic shock exit from US Open
Mohsin Naqvi set to succeed Jay Shah as Asian Cricket Council president
Kylian Mbappe scores first La Liga goal for Real Madrid in thrilling debut
Mohamad Salah breaks silence on new Liverpool deal
Britain's Elliot Giles makes history with record-breaking road mile performance
Cristiano Ronaldo takes a backseat as Lamine Yamal picks Messi, Neymar as idols