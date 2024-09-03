Pakistan suffer historic whitewash against Bangladesh: Netizens react

For the first time in history, Bangladesh has defeated Pakistan in a test series.
According to Geo Super, Bangladesh outclass Pakistan in the second test by six wickets at the Rawalpindi Stadium to win the first test series against green shirts in 24 years.
Pakistan has now lost five consecutive tests, including three against Australia and two against Bangladesh, ahead of the World Test Championship.
Bangladesh showed immense performance in all three categories: batting, bowling, and fielding.
Najmul Hossain Shanto’s playing eleven chased the target of 185 runs on the fifth day of the match.
The historic match results sparked cricket fans reactions not from the two countries but from all over the world.
A fan wrote on X (previously Twitter), “Finally, Bangladesh overcame the statement ‘so close, yet so far away.’ Historical 2-0 win. PCT has been comprehensively outbowled, outbatted, and outfielded. A colossal failure in each and every aspect of the game.”
While the other added, “A massive “surgery"—it may be a complete transplant from head to toe is needed.”
The third one gushed, “It had to be their 2 legends, Mushfiqur and Shakib, to take them across the line today.”