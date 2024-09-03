Sports

Max Verstappen blames ‘undriveable’ Red Bull car for Italian GP loss

Max Verstappen was placed at sixth position at Italian Grand Prix

  • by Web Desk
  • September 03, 2024
Max Verstappen blames ‘undriveable’ Red Bull car for Italian GP loss
Max Verstappen blames ‘undriveable’ Red Bull car for Italian GP loss

Max Verstappen has gotten candid about the potential reasons of his failure at Italian Grand Prix.

The Formula One world champion has blamed “undriveable” Red Bull car for getting sixth pole position.

“The car is undriveable, it’s a massive balance problem that we have, and that is not only over one lap but also the race,” Verstappen said.

He continued, “Last year we had a great car, which was the most dominant car ever, and we basically turned it into a monster.”

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, ­McLaren’s Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris were among the top three podium winners.

The Dutch driver has not won the last six races after a dominant start to the F1 season.

“It doesn’t matter where we are [racing] at the moment, we are bad everywhere, so we need a lot of changes,” he explained, “At the moment both championships are not realistic.”

2024 Italian Grand Prix - Final classification

1. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari]

2. Oscar Piastri [McLaren]

3. Lando Norris [McLaren]

4. Carlos Sainz [Ferrari]

5. Lewis Hamilton [Mercedes]

6. Max Verstappen [Red Bull]

7. George Russell [Mercedes]

8. Sergio Perez [Red Bull]

9. Alex Albon [Williams]

10. Kevin Magnussen [Haas]

