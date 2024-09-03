Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence on future plans for Portugal

Former Real Madrid and Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo has dismissed all the speculations about his retirement from international career.
According to Al Jazeera, the 39-year-old soccer player on Monday, September 2, said that he would take retirement the moment he felt he was ‘no longer contributing.’
Ronaldo told a news conference, “That’s all from the press. It never crossed my mind that my cycle (with Portugal) had come to an end. Quite the opposite: it gave me even more motivation to continue to be honest.”
He further added, “The motivation is to come to the national team to win the Nations League... We’ve already won it once, and we want to do it again. I might say the same thing over and over again. But I don’t think long-term; it’s always short-term.”
Ronaldo stated that until the end of his career, he will always consider himself a 'starter.’ He expressed that he feels and even the coach Roberto Martinez's words also demonstrated that he is still an ‘asset to the national team.
Al Nassr player clarifies, “When the time comes, I’ll move on. It won’t be a difficult decision to make. If I feel like I’m no longer contributing anything, I’ll be the first to leave.”
CR7, who recently received the UEFA Championship special award for all-time top scorer, asserted that he has clarity about his position, abilities, and future plans.
Ronaldo will now play the UEFA Nations League with the national team in Scotland starting on Thursday, September 5.