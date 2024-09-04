Sports

Shan Masood breaks silence of historic defeat from Bangladesh: ‘I apologise’

Bangladesh outclassed Pakistan in the test series for the first time in 24 years

  • by Web Desk
  • September 04, 2024
Bangladesh outclassed Pakistan in the test series for the first time in 24 years
Bangladesh outclassed Pakistan in the test series for the first time in 24 years

Pakistan test cricket team captain Shan Masood opened up about losing a test series against Bangladesh on home ground.

According to Times of India, the Pakistani skipper accepted the mistake and apologised to the whole nation after getting whitewashed by Bangladesh for the first time in history.

Masood told the press, “I take responsibility for the defeats, and I apologise to the nation. But I think we need to focus on how we can improve and take our test side forward.”

He further added, “There is no excuse for losing this series, and we accept that. But it is also a fact that the players also wanted to do well. But we were just not prepared for red ball cricket. We have to tolerate some failures if we are to move forward.”

Masood accepted that playing the test after a long gap of 10 months was not an easy task, suggesting focussing more on fast bowlers and consistently giving chances to the bowlers who are regularly playing test matches.

The 34-year-old top-order batter disagreed with the statement that the last two matches against Bangladesh were the ‘darkest days of Pakistani cricket, saying, “That is not a fair assessment because we can never underestimate any opposition, and I think Bangladesh played more disciplined cricket over us in both Tests.”

Masood emphasised, “I think Bangladesh needs to be respected for their performances; in contrast, we made too many mistakes... In Test cricket, you need to have the fitness to last five days and also have the intensity for five days, and I think that is one area in which we really need to work a lot more.”

Bangladesh won the second and final test of the series by 6 wickets, securing a 2-0 clean sweep against Pakistan.

Shan Masood breaks silence of historic defeat from Bangladesh: ‘I apologise’

Shan Masood breaks silence of historic defeat from Bangladesh: ‘I apologise’
Packaged juices are harmful even when branded ‘healthy’

Packaged juices are harmful even when branded ‘healthy’
Prince Harry’s marriage ‘doomed from beginning’, says Meghan Markle’s sister

Prince Harry’s marriage ‘doomed from beginning’, says Meghan Markle’s sister
Ancient engineering marvel: First Egyptian pyramid used water-powered elevator

Ancient engineering marvel: First Egyptian pyramid used water-powered elevator

Sports News

Ancient engineering marvel: First Egyptian pyramid used water-powered elevator
Cristiano Ronaldo sets sights on breaking MrBeast’s YouTube record
Ancient engineering marvel: First Egyptian pyramid used water-powered elevator
Luis Suárez in tears as he announces retirement from international football
Ancient engineering marvel: First Egyptian pyramid used water-powered elevator
Pakistan suffer historic whitewash against Bangladesh: Netizens react
Ancient engineering marvel: First Egyptian pyramid used water-powered elevator
Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence on future plans for Portugal
Ancient engineering marvel: First Egyptian pyramid used water-powered elevator
Johnny Gaudreau’s sister calls off wedding after losing ‘best big brothers’
Ancient engineering marvel: First Egyptian pyramid used water-powered elevator
Rafael Nadal stands by Jannik Sinner amid doping controversy
Ancient engineering marvel: First Egyptian pyramid used water-powered elevator
Max Verstappen blames ‘undriveable’ Red Bull car for Italian GP loss
Ancient engineering marvel: First Egyptian pyramid used water-powered elevator
GB's pregnant para-archer Jodie Grinham wins gold at Paris Paralympics
Ancient engineering marvel: First Egyptian pyramid used water-powered elevator
Ellie Challis and Louise Fiddes secure back-to-back golds for GB in Paris
Ancient engineering marvel: First Egyptian pyramid used water-powered elevator
Jannik Sinner reacts to Alcaraz and Djokovic shock exit from US Open
Ancient engineering marvel: First Egyptian pyramid used water-powered elevator
Mohsin Naqvi set to succeed Jay Shah as Asian Cricket Council president
Ancient engineering marvel: First Egyptian pyramid used water-powered elevator
Kylian Mbappe scores first La Liga goal for Real Madrid in thrilling debut