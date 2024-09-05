Prince William 'calls Prince Harry's bluff' by ignoring demands for apology

Prince William and the Royal Family have chosen to strategically ignore Prince Harry's demands for an apology, according to royal expert Rebecca English.
Sources close to Prince Harry suggest he will not return to the royal fold unless he receives an apology from his estranged brother.
However, the Royal Family has opted for silence, neither publicly nor privately reacting to Harry's demands or threats.
according to English the future king has "called Harry's bluff" by refusing to react to his demands or threats.
"They haven't reacted to any of his demands or his threats, either publicly or privately, I mean they, pretty much, have ignored the fact that Spare had been published," she stated.
English believes the family's silence is the "right approach" to respond to Harry's accusations and claims.
"It's like don't listen, don't make a fuss, don't give into it, just let it through [and] it'll blow away and harmony will restore itself," she added.
The rift between the brothers has been well-documented, with Harry taking aim at close members of his family in his book, Spare. The brothers have not spoken for months and have no current contact, even avoiding each other at their uncle's funeral last month.