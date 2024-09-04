Lionel Messi responds to Inter Miami team-mate Luis Suarez’s retirement

Lionel Messi has responded to his Inter Miami team-mate Luis Suarez’s retirement announcement.
On September 3, the Uruguayan footballer confirmed that he is retiring from international football in a very emotional video statement.
Luis shared that upcoming match against Paraguay on Saturday will be his final game for his country.
Taking to Instagram Stories, Lionel posted a picture of himself hugging his pal and penned, "You are unique, @luissuarez9, on and off the pitch!!! I love you very much."
Back in 2011, the legendary player lead his country to victory in the Copa America in Argentina, finishing as the second-highest scorer with four goals.
As per BBC Sports, Luis said, "I’ve been thinking about this and analysing this. I believe this is the right time. I want to be relaxed when I play my last game with the national team. I'll be just as excited to play as I was in 2007 when I played for my national team for the first time."
The 37-year-old footballer played 17 years for his country, during which where he appeared in 142 international matches and scored 69 goals which makes him the Uruguay's all-time topscorer.