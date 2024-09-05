Trending

Aiman Khan, daughter Amal light up Baku with delightful dance moves

Aiman Khan captivates her fans with latest adorable video from exotic Baku getaway

  by Web Desk
  September 05, 2024


Aiman Khan is flaunting some stunning dance moves with daughter Amal in the latest update from their Baku trip!

The Ghar Titli Ka Par actress treated her 12.2 million fans by sharing an adorable video from their ongoing family vacation on Wednesday, September 4.

“Just my bestie and I having fun,” wrote the actress in the caption.

The video, filmed outside their hotel, captured the mother of two dressed in a dark cyan outfit, white sneakers, and a pair of chic black sunglasses with her light brown locks flowing freely in the breeze.

Meanwhile, Amal was wearing a casual lemon T-shirt with white shorts and silver joggers.

As Cheri Cheri Lady by ‘80s German pop duo Modern Taking played in the background, Khan and her daughter flaunted their stellar dance moves in the clip.

“A mother is always her daughter’s first friend. Loved the video,” commented one of the ardent fans.

“I love this video and Amal's beautiful hair, MashaAllah,” penned the second.

The third wrote, “Beautiful people in one frame. Best bond ever.”

“My two favorites. Evil eyes off,” expressed the fourth.

Aiman Khan shares two daughters, Amal and Miral, with actor Muneeb Butt.

