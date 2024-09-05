Mahira Khan's dramatic triumphs: A look at her top 3 dramas

Mahira Khan, a reigning queen of Pakistani television industry, has captivated audiences across the border with her incredible range and versatile acting skills.
From her breakout role as Khirad in Humsafar to her nuanced portrayals in Shehr-e-Zaat and Sadqay Tumhare, Mahira has consistently pushed the boundaries of storytelling and acting.
Let’s take a trip down the memory lane of her top 3 dramas that have left an indelible mark on our hearts and minds.
Humsafar:
Humsafar has become one of Pakistan's most popular drama serials.It stars Mahira Khan and Fawad Khan in the main lead roles.
The plot revolves around on Khirad (Mahira) and Ashar (Fawad) as face many ups and downs in their marriage.
Mahira’s matchless portrayal of breakout role Khirad has captivated viewers across the country.
Shehr-e-Zaat:
Shehr-e-Zaat follows a story of a young woman named Falak (Mahira Khan), who goes on a journey of self-discovery in the series.
Other main lead roles were played by Mikaal Zulfiqar and Samina Peerzada.
Bin Roye:
Mahira Khan finds herself in a complicated love triangle in the hit drama Bin Roye.
The story revolves around Saba Shafiq (Mahira) and her cousin Irtaza (Humayun Saeed) who marries her sister.
The mega hit drama showcases Mahira Khan's prodigious talent of capturing complex emotions.