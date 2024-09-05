BTS Jungkook, RM set to expose band's secrets in anticipating documentaries

Jung Kook and RM are gearing up to debut their feature-length documentaries, promising unforgettable BTS revelations!
Releasing only a few days apart, both documentaries are going to feature their respective idols’ journeys, describing their experiences while making solo albums released earlier.
While Jung Kook’s factual film, Jung Kook: I Am Still, is set to be released on September 18 on limited screens, RM’s RM: Right People, Wrong Place is going to debut at the Busan International Film Festival on October 2.
Directed by Jun-Soo Park, Jung Kook’s documentary will feature the artist’s eight-month journey after his solo album debuted in July 2023, with special behind-the-scenes footage and an unreleased interview.
On the other hand, RM’s documentary, which is directed by Lee Seok-jun, will share insights into his second solo album’s in-depth look at the creative process.
“The film tells the story of the production of [RM’s] second solo album, ‘Right Place, Wrong Person’, which was released in May,” said the film’s distribution partner, CJ 4DPLEX, in a statement.
The note further stated, “The film adds meaning as a record of BTS’ leader RM, solo artist RM, and human Kim Namjoon as a self-exploration while also embodying the sensual cinematography that was well received in the music video of his solo album, giving the impression of watching an art film.”
BTS fans are eagerly awaiting the release of both documentaries as the idols are continuing their military services until next year.