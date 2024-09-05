Entertainment

BTS Jungkook, RM set to expose band's secrets in anticipating documentaries

BTS stars Jung Kook and RM are currently serving their military services until next year

  • by Web Desk
  • September 05, 2024
BTS Jungkook, RM set to expose bands secrets in anticipating documentaries
BTS Jungkook, RM set to expose band's secrets in anticipating documentaries

Jung Kook and RM are gearing up to debut their feature-length documentaries, promising unforgettable BTS revelations!

Releasing only a few days apart, both documentaries are going to feature their respective idols’ journeys, describing their experiences while making solo albums released earlier.

While Jung Kook’s factual film, Jung Kook: I Am Still, is set to be released on September 18 on limited screens, RM’s RM: Right People, Wrong Place is going to debut at the Busan International Film Festival on October 2.

Directed by Jun-Soo Park, Jung Kook’s documentary will feature the artist’s eight-month journey after his solo album debuted in July 2023, with special behind-the-scenes footage and an unreleased interview.

On the other hand, RM’s documentary, which is directed by Lee Seok-jun, will share insights into his second solo album’s in-depth look at the creative process.

“The film tells the story of the production of [RM’s] second solo album, ‘Right Place, Wrong Person’, which was released in May,” said the film’s distribution partner, CJ 4DPLEX, in a statement.

The note further stated, “The film adds meaning as a record of BTS’ leader RM, solo artist RM, and human Kim Namjoon as a self-exploration while also embodying the sensual cinematography that was well received in the music video of his solo album, giving the impression of watching an art film.”

BTS fans are eagerly awaiting the release of both documentaries as the idols are continuing their military services until next year.

BTS Jungkook, RM set to expose band's secrets in anticipating documentaries

BTS Jungkook, RM set to expose band's secrets in anticipating documentaries
'A Very Royal Scandal’ trailer takes fans to Prince Andrew's bomshell interview

'A Very Royal Scandal’ trailer takes fans to Prince Andrew's bomshell interview
Apalachee shooting: Colt Gray's family issues threat after 14-year-old charged as adult

Apalachee shooting: Colt Gray's family issues threat after 14-year-old charged as adult
Travis Kelce claps back at Taylor Swift breakup contract rumors: 'A total fabrication'

Travis Kelce claps back at Taylor Swift breakup contract rumors: 'A total fabrication'

Entertainment News

Travis Kelce claps back at Taylor Swift breakup contract rumors: 'A total fabrication'
Travis Kelce claps back at Taylor Swift breakup contract rumors: 'A total fabrication'
Travis Kelce claps back at Taylor Swift breakup contract rumors: 'A total fabrication'
Jamie Foxx details devastating ‘health scare’ in 'WHAT HAD HAPPENED'
Travis Kelce claps back at Taylor Swift breakup contract rumors: 'A total fabrication'
Jason Kelce gives first statement as Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift's 'breakup plan' leaks
Travis Kelce claps back at Taylor Swift breakup contract rumors: 'A total fabrication'
Justin Bieber gears for new music after welcoming baby boy Jack Blues
Travis Kelce claps back at Taylor Swift breakup contract rumors: 'A total fabrication'
Eminem receives shocking news after ‘The Death of Slim Shady’ release
Travis Kelce claps back at Taylor Swift breakup contract rumors: 'A total fabrication'
'House of the Dragon' creator George R.R. Martin teases major changes in future seasons
Travis Kelce claps back at Taylor Swift breakup contract rumors: 'A total fabrication'
Nicole Kidman turns heads in black gown at ‘The Perfect Couple’ premiere
Travis Kelce claps back at Taylor Swift breakup contract rumors: 'A total fabrication'
Katy Perry calls Orlando Bloom romance ‘boring’ after rekindling relationship
Travis Kelce claps back at Taylor Swift breakup contract rumors: 'A total fabrication'
Selena Gomez makes HUGE announcement after Benny Blanco PDA-packed outing
Travis Kelce claps back at Taylor Swift breakup contract rumors: 'A total fabrication'
Joaquin Phoenix ‘almost lost his mind’ from weight-loss diet for ‘Joker’
Travis Kelce claps back at Taylor Swift breakup contract rumors: 'A total fabrication'
Naomi Campbell has merciless catfight with Anna Wintour at fashion awards
Travis Kelce claps back at Taylor Swift breakup contract rumors: 'A total fabrication'
The Weeknd announces title of final album in ‘After Hours/Dawn FM’ trilogy